Hertz bankruptcy judge calls proposed bonuses for senior execs 'offensive'

Hertz’s bankruptcy judge on Thursday called proposed bonuses for senior executives “offensive” in light of the fact that company employees already received $16 million in retention payments before it filed for bankruptcy in May.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath in Wilmington, Delaware, told lawyers for Hertz during a telephonic and video hearing to revise the goals the employees would have to meet to receive the new bonus payments. The plan offers up to $14.6 million to Hertz employees, $5.4 million of which would be for senior executives, if they meet certain performance targets.

