Hertz nets approval of Donlen sale, touts 'imminent' restructuring plan

Hertz has secured bankruptcy court approval to sell its Donlen fleet management business to an affiliate of Apollo Global Management for around $875 million.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on the sale during a brief remote hearing on Monday. The sale, which could bring in up to $900 million after closing adjustments, comes as the car rental company prepares to file a reorganization plan it hopes will allow it to exit bankruptcy before summer.

