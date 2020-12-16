Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Hertz nets court approval to move ahead with Donlen sale process

By Maria Chutchian

1 Min Read

The judge overseeing Hertz’s bankruptcy has signed off on procedures for the rental car company’s proposed sale of its Donlen fleet management business, which has drummed up an $875 million bid from an affiliate of Apollo Global Management.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath in Wilmington, Delaware approved the bid procedures for the sale during a virtual hearing on Wednesday, overruling opposition to certain protections for the Apollo affiliate from a group of bondholders represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

