Hertz nets court approval to move ahead with Donlen sale process

The judge overseeing Hertz’s bankruptcy has signed off on procedures for the rental car company’s proposed sale of its Donlen fleet management business, which has drummed up an $875 million bid from an affiliate of Apollo Global Management.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath in Wilmington, Delaware approved the bid procedures for the sale during a virtual hearing on Wednesday, overruling opposition to certain protections for the Apollo affiliate from a group of bondholders represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

