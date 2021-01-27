Hertz proposes up to $12 million for latest round of bonuses

Hertz is requesting bankruptcy court approval to pay dozens of executives up to $12 million in bonuses if they meet certain goals.

The car rental company, represented by White & Case, filed two proposed incentive plans on Tuesday, saying the compensation will help motivate the executives to “accomplish the difficult tasks ahead in a fashion that maximizes value” during the bankruptcy. Hertz filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware last May with $19 billion in debt as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the travel industry to a halt.

