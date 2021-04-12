Hertz shareholders say vaccines, increased travel warrant better restructuring deal

Hertz Corp shareholders are urging a bankruptcy judge to halt the company’s reorganization plan process, saying it should be able to find a better deal as vaccine distributions and an ease of travel restrictions lead to increased demand for rental cars.

The ad hoc group of shareholders, represented by Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes, filed its opposition to Hertz’s plan disclosure materials on Friday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. A hearing on the company’s request to begin soliciting creditor votes for the plan is set for April 16 before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath.

Hertz, represented by White & Case, filed for bankruptcy last May with $19 billion in debt as the COVID-19 pandemic caused travel demand to collapse. The company has since obtained a $1.65 billion loan to keep operations afloat during its bankruptcy and another $4 billion to boost its vehicle fleet.

On April 3, Hertz announced that it had selected a reorganization proposal backed by Centerbridge Partners LP, Warburg Pincus LLC and Dundon Capital Partners LLC and supported by holders of 85% of the company’s unsecured notes. In moving forward with the Centerbridge plan, Hertz abandoned an offer from Knighthead Capital Management LLC and Certares Opportunities LLC.

Under the Centerbridge plan, the unsecured noteholders will exchange their debt holdings for 48.2% of the reorganized equity and the right to purchase another $1.6 billion in equity. Centerbridge, Warburg and Dundon have agreed to purchase a combined 13.5% of the reorganized company. Existing equity will be canceled. Hertz estimates that its plan equity value is around $4.5 billion, while the shareholders believe that figure is closer to $6.8 billion.

The shareholder group argues that Hertz should be able to negotiate a better deal that will allow equity holders, who are not expected to see anything under the plan, to receive some recoveries. They contend that not only is Hertz solvent, but that it will benefit from upward economic trends as the effects of the pandemic on travel begin to fade.

They are also urging Walrath to reject a 3% termination fee the plan sponsors would receive if Hertz decides to pursue an alternative transaction. The shareholders say this is especially important because Knighthead and Certares may submit an enhanced proposal in the coming days.

Hertz attorney Thomas Lauria of White & Case did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shortly after filing for bankruptcy, Hertz took the unusual step of seeking authority to issue new common stock to raise up to $1 billion in financing. Although Walrath approved the move, Hertz later terminated the stock sales after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicated that it might raise some issues.

The shareholder group noted in its objection that Hertz still managed to sell $28 million worth of common stock in the day before the SEC caused the company to ditch its effort. That Hertz was able to sell new stock in the middle of the pandemic “indicates that the Debtors certainly have equity value today, in the midst of a massive vaccine rollout, economic reopening and easing of travel and other restrictions,” the shareholders said in their objection.

The case is In re The Hertz Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-11218.

For Hertz: Thomas Lauria, Matthew Brown, Chris Shore, David Turetsky and Jason Zakia of White & Case; and Mark Collins, John Knight of Richards Layton & Finger.

For the shareholder group: Andrew Glenn and Shai Schmidt of Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes; Robert Dehney and Eric Schwartz of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell