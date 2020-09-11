Retired Hertz execs denounce bankruptcy bonuses for current employees

A group of retired Hertz executives are urging a judge to reject the bankrupt car rental company’s request to pay up to $14.6 million in bonuses to current employees, saying the money will eat into their retirement benefits.

The seven retirees, represented by Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, filed an objection to the proposed bonus plan on Thursday. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath in Delaware is scheduled to consider the bonuses, which include up to $5.4 million for 13 executives and $9.2 million for 295 other employees, on Sept. 17.

