IN BRIEF: HighPoint Resources bankruptcy judge OKs Bonanza Creek merger plan

HighPoint Resources, a Denver-based energy company, has obtained bankruptcy court approval of its prepackaged reorganization plan and merger with Bonanza Creek Energy, just four days after it sought Chapter 11 protection.

During a short, remote hearing on Thursday afternoon, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi in Wilmington, Delaware, signed off on the plan, which was developed and voted on by creditors before HighPoint filed for bankruptcy on Sunday. HighPoint, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, blamed its financial trouble on low oil prices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

