Oil and gas producer Hilltop Energy LLC sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday with a prepackaged debt-cutting plan giving partial ownership to JP Morgan Securities LLC, its sole senior secured noteholder.

Hilltop said in court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware by its lawyers at Cole Schotz that it will seek approval for the plan on June 24.

