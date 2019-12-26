Westlaw News
December 26, 2019 / 1:23 PM / a few seconds ago

Restructuring groups grow as firms gear up for possible recession

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

By Caroline Spiezio Law firms may be betting on an economic downturn by bulking up their bankruptcy and restructuring teams before a crash hits, with some learning from the last recession that waiting too long to hire can lead to a scramble for talent.

More than ten U.S. law firms, including Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, McDermott Will & Emery and Hogan Lovells, have hired restructuring partners in the second half of 2019.

