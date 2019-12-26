Restructuring groups grow as firms gear up for possible recession

By Caroline Spiezio Law firms may be betting on an economic downturn by bulking up their bankruptcy and restructuring teams before a crash hits, with some learning from the last recession that waiting too long to hire can lead to a scramble for talent.

More than ten U.S. law firms, including Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, McDermott Will & Emery and Hogan Lovells, have hired restructuring partners in the second half of 2019.

