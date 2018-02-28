Bankrupt hobby products maker Hobbico expects one or more bidders

Bankrupt hobby products maker Hobbico Inc on Monday sought court approval to sell itself at a March 26 auction, noting in court papers it may be able to line up more than one buyer to put a floor on bids for its assets.

Hobbico, one the world’s biggest hobby products companies, said it believes its marketing campaign led by investment banker Lincoln Partners Advisors will allow it to enter into at least one so-called stalking-horse agreement.

