February 28, 2018 / 4:06 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Bankrupt hobby products maker Hobbico expects one or more bidders

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt hobby products maker Hobbico Inc on Monday sought court approval to sell itself at a March 26 auction, noting in court papers it may be able to line up more than one buyer to put a floor on bids for its assets.

Hobbico, one the world’s biggest hobby products companies, said it believes its marketing campaign led by investment banker Lincoln Partners Advisors will allow it to enter into at least one so-called stalking-horse agreement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GPVXQT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
