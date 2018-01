Hobbico Inc, one the world’s biggest hobby products companies, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday to press a planned sale after struggling with too much debt and too little in the way of product innovation, according to court documents.

The company also cited a “systemic shift” in the drone market as manufacturers began selling directly to consumers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FnDs6a