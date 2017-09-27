Good news for retailers in holiday shopping survey - AlixPartners

Americans are planning to shop at malls and in stores as much as ever this holiday season, despite warnings that a “retail apocalypse” is sweeping the industry as consumers embrace buying online, according to a survey by AlixPartners released on Wednesday.

According to the consulting firm, its survey last month of 1,000 consumers found 71 percent plan to do half or more of their holiday-season shopping at bricks-and-mortar stores, the same percentage as last year.

