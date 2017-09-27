FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Good news for retailers in holiday shopping survey - AlixPartners
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 27, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 22 days ago

Good news for retailers in holiday shopping survey - AlixPartners

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Americans are planning to shop at malls and in stores as much as ever this holiday season, despite warnings that a “retail apocalypse” is sweeping the industry as consumers embrace buying online, according to a survey by AlixPartners released on Wednesday.

According to the consulting firm, its survey last month of 1,000 consumers found 71 percent plan to do half or more of their holiday-season shopping at bricks-and-mortar stores, the same percentage as last year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wX9rVy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.