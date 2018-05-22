FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 12:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Unsecured creditors demand details on iHeart's financial advisers

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Unsecured creditors of iHeart Media Inc on Saturday sought a court order to compel the bankrupt radio station owner to share documents regarding two financial advisers, citing concerns about conflicts and $90 million in fees and expenses.

The official committee of unsecured creditors in iHeart’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy said in court papers it needs the company’s help to understand work that one of the advisers, LionTree Advisors LLC, did last year on a potential equity investment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KKpyNo

