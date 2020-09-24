Impresa Aerospace enters bankruptcy following Boeing 737 MAX grounding

Boeing supplier Impresa Aerospace filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, blaming the combined effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX.

The Gardena, California-based company, represented by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell, reported $22.6 million in secured debt and $3.6 million in unsecured debt. An initial hearing is set for Friday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2EvMKS9