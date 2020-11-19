IN BRIEF: Boeing supplier Impresa faces sale pushback from creditors

Junior creditors of Boeing supplier Impresa Aerospace have objected to the proposed sale of the company’s assets to private equity firm Twin Haven Capital Partners, which is already Impresa’s majority owner and lender.

The company’s unsecured creditors’ committee, represented by Buchalter, filed its objection on Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Impresa, represented by Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell, filed for Chapter 11 protection in September, blaming the combined impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX, for which it manufactured parts.

