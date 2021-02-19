Gym operator In-Shape approved to sell assets out of bankruptcy

In-Shape Holdings, the California-based gym operator, on Friday secured bankruptcy court approval to sell its assets to a vehicle controlled by the company’s lenders and its former CEO.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein signed off on the sale during a brief, remote hearing. The buyer is expected to close the sale on March 1. In-Shape, represented by Keller Benvenutti Kim, filed for Chapter 11 protection in December as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted state governments to restrict fitness center operations.

