Chubb says no insurance payouts for bankrupt opioid maker Insys

Affiliates of insurer Chubb Ltd on Tuesday said bankrupt opioids manufacturer Insys Therapeutics Inc wrongly included potential claims against them among its assets in its disclosures of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan.

Insys in its disclosures filed last month had said it has $30 million in product liability insurance coverage, including $10 million of the insurance with Chubb companies, among its assets that could be used to help fund a trust for victims of opioid abuse.

