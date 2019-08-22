Concerns about Insys employee wrongdoing justify new severance plan, says judge

A federal bankruptcy judge on Thursday instructed Insys Therapeutics Inc to come up with a new severance program after creditors demanded assurances that no employees involved in criminal wrongdoing at the opioid manufacturer would get paid.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross in Wilmington, Delaware, sided with lawyers for the company’s creditors backed by six state attorneys general who wanted to ensure no employees linked to what prosecutors say was a massive kickback scheme got paid.

