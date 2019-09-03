IN BRIEF: Bankrupt Insys to sell its opioid flagship drug

Bankrupt opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics Inc on Tuesday said it is selling its flagship product Subsys and its narcotic nasal spray Lazanda in a deal in which liabilities for both will be assumed by their buyer.

Insys in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the buyer is Wyoming-based BTcP Pharma LLC, which will provide Insys with annual royalty payments equal to 45% of the annual amount from sales of Subsys and Lazanda until their patents expire and after certain costs, including ones for the legal defense, litigation and any settlement expenses related to Subsys.

