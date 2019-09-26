IN BRIEF: Insys lands second deal for opioid product at root of its bankruptcy

Bankrupt Insys Therapeutics on Thursday said it sold rights to sell its flagship product Subsys in Asia for $1.2 million, adding a modest amount to what it has to pay toward billions of dollars in claims related to the opioid.

Pharmbio Korea Inc will pay cash for the rights to sell Subsys in South Korea, Japan, China and other Asian countries, Insys said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

