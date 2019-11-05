Westlaw News
November 5, 2019 / 11:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Unsecured creditors want Insys bankruptcy to remain in Ch. 11

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Unsecured creditors of Insys Therapeutics Inc on Monday rallied behind the opioids maker’s bid to stop its bankruptcy from being converted to a Chapter 7 liquidation as claimants in multidistrict litigation against the company have urged.

Lawyers for the creditors’ committee with Bayard and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld said in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware that converting Insys’ Chapter 11 case would create a “morass” of fighting between creditors that could take a decade to resolve and dissipate the company’s estate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/34AQitH

