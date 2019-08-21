Insys creditors want assurance no severance goes to 'complicit' employees

Insys Therapeutics Inc’s unsecured creditors and five states want the drugmaker to ensure no employees “complicit in bad acts” receive severance after several executives were convicted of paying doctors bribes to prescribe an opioid medication.

Insys’ unsecured creditors committee in a motion on Tuesday told a federal bankruptcy judge in Wilmington, Delaware, it was “deeply concerning” the company’s board would not commit to confirming no one involved in crimes received severance.

