Maryland AG sees opioid abuse danger in bankruptcy sale of Subsys

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh on Wednesday objected to bankrupt Insys Therapeutics Inc’s planned sale of its flagship product Subsys, arguing the sale of the addictive opioid to its proposed buyer could result in business practices similar to ones that helped fuel opioid abuse.

Frosh’s office in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said there are “red flags” that the sale, if approved, could put the public at risk of Subsys being improperly distributed again for nonapproved use.

