Maryland wants more time to review Insys' deal for fentanyl spray

Maryland on Monday sought an order that would give it more time to decide whether it and other states should try to block bankrupt Insys Therapeutics Inc’s sale of its flagship opioid product, citing concerns about the planned buyer.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said his office, on behalf of Maryland and other states, had asked for additional information about the buyer after Insys last week announced its plan for the sale of Subsys, an addictive fentanyl spray. Frosh said Maryland received the information Sunday afternoon, leaving little time before a Sept. 11 sale hearing to decide if the states should object to the deal.

