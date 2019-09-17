Westlaw News
September 17, 2019 / 10:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Opioid maker Insys says payouts in liquidation to barely dent claims

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics on Tuesday filed a liquidation plan disclosing its assets will be insufficient “by a wide margin” to pay thousands of unsecured claims over its flagship product, Subsys.

Insys in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said it estimates claims - including those of the U.S. government, several states and local and tribal governments, hospitals and individuals - will top $4 billion, a figure “far outstripping the debtors’ assets.”

