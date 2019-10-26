Westlaw News
October 26, 2019 / 12:37 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

SEC wants bankrupt opioids maker Insys to rewrite releases

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has objected to bankrupt opioid maker Insys Therapeutics Inc’s disclosures of it liquidation plan, saying it may shield third-parties, including the company’s officers, from lawsuits in a way that is at odds with federal bankruptcy law.

In court papers filed Thursday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, the SEC said Insys’ terms for third-parties releases are confusing and incomplete because the company has not filed a list of parties excluded from releases as it said it would.

