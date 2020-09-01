IN BRIEF: Intelsat bankruptcy judge OKs $400 million purchase of Gogo commercial airline unit

Intelsat obtained bankruptcy court approval on Monday to purchase a unit of in-flight internet and entertainment services provider Gogo for $400 million.

The satellite communications provider, which filed for bankruptcy in the Eastern District of Virginia in May with $14.5 billion in debt, said in court papers that it wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to acquire Gogo’s commercial aviation business as demand for some its own services, including direct-to-home television, has declined.

