Intelsat S.A. has selected American Airlines’ former fee examiner Robert Keach, of Bernstein Shur, to serve in the same capacity for the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of the satellite communications provider.

Intelsat filed for bankruptcy in May with around $15 billion in debt. The company is represented in the case by Kirkland & Ellis, with Alvarez & Marsal and PJT Partners serving as restructuring and financial advisors.

