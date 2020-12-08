Intelsat looks to pay up to $22 million in bonuses during bankruptcy

Satellite communications provider Intelsat is seeking approval of an incentive plan that would allow eight executives to receive up to $21.9 million in bonus payments in 2021.

The Luxembourg-based company, which is represented by Kirkland & Ellis, said in a motion filed on Monday that the bonus plan is necessary as its senior management works to negotiate a restructuring plan and meet certain requirements from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to clear spectrum it uses so it can be repurposed for 5G networks. Intelsat, one of the largest satellite operators in the world, filed for Chapter 11 protection in May with $14.5 billion in debt.

