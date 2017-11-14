Hawaii's Island Air to convert bankruptcy case to liquidation

Hawaiian airline Island Air Inc will seek court approval this week to convert its Chapter 11 bankruptcy to a Chapter 7 liquidation to avoid further loss to the value of its estate after grounding its island-hopping flights with no clear way to restructure.

In court papers filed on Sunday, Island Air said it would work on a transition to Chapter 7 after determining it was incurring operating costs “with no apparent prospects of satisfying all of its post-petition debts.”

