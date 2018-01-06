FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2018 / 1:04 AM / in 2 hours

ITT trustee unveils $1.5 billion settlement for former students

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The liquidation trustee for ITT Educational Services Inc is seeking court approval to enter into a $1.5 billion settlement with former students who had sued the bankrupt for-profit college operator for alleged violations of consumer protections.

Trustee Deborah Caruso in court papers filed on Wednesday said the deal with the five class representatives will bring ITT’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case “another step closer to resolution.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qxdvO3

