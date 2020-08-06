Jason Industries lenders say manufacturer paid bonuses instead of debt

Jason Industries is facing pushback to its proposed restructuring plan from second lien lenders who say the industrial manufacturing company, on top of other alleged misconduct, paid executive bonuses rather than interest payments on certain debt before it filed for bankruptcy.

A group of second lien lenders, represented by Brown Rudnick, lodged its accusations in an objection to Jason’s proposed reorganization plan, which U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in New York will consider on August 17. The Milwaukee-based company filed for Chapter 11 protection in June with a prearranged plan to cut $250 million from its debt load, which is around $370 million.

