J.C. Penney lenders fling accusations of 'economic terrorism' ahead of bankruptcy sale

J.C. Penney on Monday obtained court approval to move ahead with its proposed sale process as a fight between two groups of lenders intensified.

During a telephonic hearing on Monday afternoon, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston signed off on the department store chain’s request to begin the process of soliciting creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan, which rests on the sale of the company to mall operators Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners and a group of first lien lenders. A hearing on the sale is set for Nov. 2.

