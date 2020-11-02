IN BRIEF: J.C. Penney settles with lenders over bankruptcy sale

A week after exchanging harsh words in bankruptcy court, feuding groups of J.C. Penney creditors have resolved their dispute over the department store chain’s proposed sale of real estate assets.

J.C. Penney, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, was scheduled to hold a telephonic sale hearing on Monday afternoon before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston, but has postponed the hearing in light of the settlement with the so-called ad hoc group of minority first liens, which includes Aurelius Capital Management. The hearing is now scheduled for Nov. 9.

