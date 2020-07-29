J.C. Penney headed for speedy sale process, not discussing liquidation, lawyer says

A lawyer for J.C. Penney denied rumors that the retailer is headed for a liquidation, saying it has secured several bids that would allow the company to complete a sale by this fall.

Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis made the statements during a brief telephonic court hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston today. He told the judge that J.C. Penney has drawn three bids for the operating side of the business without disclosing the details of those bids, and that lenders have made a credit bid for the property-holding side of the company.

