J.C. Penney lender battle brews as retailer tries to push through bankruptcy sale

A group of J.C. Penney lenders and noteholders is working to construct their own bid for the department store chain’s real estate assets, saying the existing bid from senior lenders undervalues the company and leaves junior creditors in the lurch.

The opposing lender group, represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, argued in court papers filed on Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas that J.C. Penney and the senior lenders are trying to rush through a sale of the company to prevent any other potentially interested buyers from making competing offers. A telephonic and video hearing on the proposed schedule is set for Wednesday before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston.

