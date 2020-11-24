J.C.Penney bankruptcy judge approves restructuring plan

J.C. Penney has secured court approval of its reorganization plan, which will allow the iconic department store to exit bankruptcy before the end of the year.

During a telephonic and video hearing on Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston signed off on the plan, which rests on a sale of the business that was approved in early November. J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy in May with $4.9 billion in debt as the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the retail industry.

