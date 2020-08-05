Westlaw News
J. Crew creditors balk at bankruptcy exit plan

Maria Chutchian

J. Crew’s official committee of unsecured creditors has accused the retailer of intentionally undervaluing the company’s business and misclassifying lender claims to ensure a smooth path out of bankruptcy.

The committee, represented by Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones and Hirschler Fleischer, is also seeking standing to pursue avoidance actions against the lenders as a means of challenging their liens on millions of dollars’ worth of collateral.

