J. Crew creditors balk at bankruptcy exit plan

J. Crew’s official committee of unsecured creditors has accused the retailer of intentionally undervaluing the company’s business and misclassifying lender claims to ensure a smooth path out of bankruptcy.

The committee, represented by Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones and Hirschler Fleischer, is also seeking standing to pursue avoidance actions against the lenders as a means of challenging their liens on millions of dollars’ worth of collateral.

