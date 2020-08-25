J. Crew nets court approval to exit bankruptcy with lender takeover plan

J. Crew on Tuesday obtained bankruptcy court approval of its reorganization plan following a settlement with a group of junior creditors who previously accused the company of misclassifying lender claims to ease its path out of Chapter 11.

During a video hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith Phillips in Richmond, Virginia signed off on the plan, which allows J.Crew to emerge from bankruptcy by putting lenders led by Anchorage Capital Group in control of the company through the conversion of $1.65 billion in debt to equity. The preppy apparel retailer, represented by Weil Gotshal & Manges, filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in May as a result of its hefty debt obligations and the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused state and local governments to halt in-store shopping.

