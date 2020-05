Model Kendall Jenner has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit over a social media post in which she promoted the failed Fyre Festival, according to a bankruptcy court filing.

Gregory Messer, the trustee trying to recover money on behalf of creditors of Fyre Festival LLC, announced the deal in a court filing on Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3g8aM3o