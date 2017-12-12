Finance company J.G. Wentworth to swap debt for equity in bankruptcy

Burdened by nearly $450 million in debt, facing intense competition from mortgage providers and hit by downgrades to its credit ratings, consumer finance provider J.G. Wentworth Co filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday with a restructuring plan to swap its debt for equity.

Wentworth in court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said the prepackaged plan stems from a restructuring support agreement notched last month with lenders to rework the company’s balance sheet in a speedy Chapter 11 case.

