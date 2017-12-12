FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finance company J.G. Wentworth to swap debt for equity in bankruptcy
December 12, 2017 / 10:36 PM / in an hour

Finance company J.G. Wentworth to swap debt for equity in bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Burdened by nearly $450 million in debt, facing intense competition from mortgage providers and hit by downgrades to its credit ratings, consumer finance provider J.G. Wentworth Co filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday with a restructuring plan to swap its debt for equity.

Wentworth in court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said the prepackaged plan stems from a restructuring support agreement notched last month with lenders to rework the company’s balance sheet in a speedy Chapter 11 case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nV3wkv

