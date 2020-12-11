In Texas, bankruptcy judge David Jones is at your service

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones likes to joke that his case manager will answer the phone any time of day or night. The judge says he knows this because he tests him with 3 a.m. phone calls just to see if he’ll pick up.

“And he always does,” Jones likes to say.

The purpose of the joke, which the Houston-based judge likes to tell during court hearings, is to assure the swaths of attorneys that appear before him that he and his staff are at the lawyers’ beck and call should they need the court’s assistance in setting up hearings or resolving disputes that will help a case move forward.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2JNrYAd