President Donald Trump is expected to sign legislation approved by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday to bolster the bench of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, one the nation’s busiest venues for business insolvency proceedings.

Trump should sign the bill, which is folded into a disaster relief package, by the end of next week, a spokesman for U.S. Senator Chris Coons said on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gMcuhj