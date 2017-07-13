FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut man charged with threatening U.S. bankruptcy judge
July 13, 2017 / 9:11 PM / a month ago

Connecticut man charged with threatening U.S. bankruptcy judge

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A 62-year-old Hartford, Connecticut man could face to up 10 years behind bars after his arrest for threatening U.S. bankruptcy judge Ann Nevins who was overseeing a Chapter 11 case involving his former company, according to federal prosecutors.

Dusan "David" Mladen was arrested on Tuesday and charged in New Haven with threatening a federal official in a criminal complaint, prosecutors said on Wednesday in a statement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ueREeZ

