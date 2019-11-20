Ride-hailing company Juno on road to Ch. 11 liquidation

New York ride-hailing company Juno USA LP on Wednesday sought an order to tap $1 million of a $4.5 million loan from its parent company to fund a bankruptcy liquidation it began a day earlier after succumbing to rising costs from local regulations and lawsuits.

Juno in a filing in U.S. District Court in Delaware said restructuring advisor Mackinac Partners had determined the debtor-in-possession financing from GT Gettaxi Ltd was likely the only bankruptcy loan available in light of the ride-hailing company having shut down.

