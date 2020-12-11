Bankruptcy judge denounces hedge fund founder but OKs Neiman deal

The Houston judge that oversaw Neiman Marcus Group’s bankruptcy approved a settlement on Thursday resolving potential claims the luxury retailer and certain creditors had against hedge fund founder Daniel Kamensky but not before severely dressing him down.

During a video hearing on Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones offered a lengthy diatribe about Kamensky’s actions during Neiman’s Chapter 11 case, saying he had been uncertain about signing off on the deal due in large part to what he called Kamensky’s history of mistreating people.

