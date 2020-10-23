Kings, Balducci's parent gets bankruptcy court approval of sale to ACME

The parent of Kings Food Market and Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market has obtained bankruptcy court approval to sell its business to ACME Markets for $96.4 million over the objection of junior creditors.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane in Manhattan approved KB US Holdings’ sale during a telephonic hearing on Friday. ACME, a division of Albertsons Companies, outbid TLI Bedrock LLC, which made a $75 million baseline bid, at an auction earlier this month. The sale comes two months into the East Coast grocery chain’s Chapter 11 case, where it is represented by Proskauer Rose in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

