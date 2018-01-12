FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 12, 2018 / 10:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cosmetics chain Kiko files for bankruptcy, to close most stores

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Cosmetics retailer Kiko USA Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday with plans to restructure by closing nearly all of its remaining stores in response to weak sales.

Chief Executive Frank Furlan said in papers in Bankruptcy Court in Delaware that the subsidiary of Italy’s Kiko SpA that sells Kiko Milano-branded cosmetics needs to shutter the stores after suffering “extremely high operating costs and continually depressed profits in recent years” due to challenges from online sales and declining mall traffic facing brick-and-mortar retailers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r03V6M

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.