Bankruptcy judge approves sale of real estate startup Knotel to Newmark unit

The sale of real estate startup Knotel Inc to a Newmark Group affiliate won court approval on Thursday, though issues over certain client leases remain unresolved in the bankruptcy.

During a remote hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath in Wilmington, Delaware, approved the sale of Knotel to Digiatech LLC, which had bid $70 million. The judge noted that there were no other offers.

