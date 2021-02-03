Knotel creditor questions lender-backed bankruptcy sale process

Real estate and co-working start-up Knotel Inc has secured a judge’s approval of a bankruptcy loan despite concerns from a junior creditor that the lender is trying to push through a speedy sale process for its own benefit.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on the $40.8 million loan on an interim basis during a remote hearing Tuesday afternoon. The loan will keep Knotel, represented by Milbank, afloat during its Chapter 11 case. The company filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 31 with about $100 million in debt, citing pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

